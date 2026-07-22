Islanders Welcome John Mitchell

Published on July 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders, members of the media, and fans officially welcomed John Mitchell to the franchise as Head Coach.

A press conference was hosted at the Eastlink Centre on Tuesday to introduce Mitchell to the community as he becomes the third Head Coach in Islanders' history.

Mitchell had nothing but positive remarks about his introduction to the team, saying he and his family have loved their transition to the Island after spending the last 13 years in Denver, Colorado, and are excited to get started on the ice.

"Thank you to this organization for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to come here and try to build some minds and get kids to play hockey in the right way."

"I've been a Canadian through thick and thin my entire life. So, to be able to come back to this great country, and come back to a phenomenal province in Prince Edward Island and have the opportunity to lay down some roots here, and bring my family here is just an honour."

Mitchell touched on some of his goals for the team, emphasizing the culture he hopes to instill in the players and the organization.

"It's a team-first mentality. That's what I tried to build the last few years when I was in Colorado," Mitchell said. "When you can have a good culture in the room, and the room and the players kind of run [themselves], and you just have a guideline to help them and push them along the way - that's when you have success."

President and General Manager Scott Harris not only saw Mitchell as an asset to the team but also spoke about the impact and value he would have on the Island.

"The process we went through was quite strenuous. We wanted to make sure that we picked the right person. I know that I'm going to be judged not just in my output, but also in the person that we appoint as head coach, because our head coach is going to be who leads our group into the fight, and is also a representation and extension of the community," said Harris. "I know John may not be from the Island, but he does carry a lot of the qualities and characteristics that we look for here, which [are hard work], determination, and not giving up when it's difficult."

Training camp is set to begin in mid-August, with preseason games starting on August 22, where Mitchell will get his first taste of what this season has in store.

Season Tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now, along with 15-Game Packs. Fans can secure their seats for an exciting new era of Islanders hockey by purchasing online or by visiting the Eastlink Centre Box Office.

For the latest Islanders news, follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/IslandersHKY), Twitter (@IslandersHKY), Instagram (@IslandersHKY), or sign up for the official Newsletter







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.