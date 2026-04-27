Nathan Leek Named First-Ever Paul Davis Difference Maker of the Year

Published on April 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







For the first time in team history, the Charlottetown Islanders are proud to recognize a season-long fan favourite with the Paul Davis Difference Maker of the Year award. Now, in 2025/26, that honour belongs to Nathan Leek.

Voted on by fans during each game throughout the season, the Paul Davis Difference Maker of the Game highlighted the player who had the biggest impact when it mattered most. At season's end, Leek stood above the rest, earning the nod six times to lead all Islanders players.

In his final season of major junior hockey, Leek delivered a standout campaign, finding the back of the net 47 times and consistently rising to the occasion in key moments. Known as "Big Diesel," his presence was felt every night, whether it was scoring timely goals or driving the team's offensive push.

A true difference maker in every sense, Leek's performance this season made him a deserving recipient of this inaugural award and a player Islanders fans won't soon forget.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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