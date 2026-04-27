Ivan Ryabkin Voted as Max 93.1 FM Rookie of the Year

Published on April 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce that Ivan Ryabkin has been voted by the fans as our the 2025/26 Max 93.1 FM Rookie of the Year.

Joining the team in January, Ryabkin made an immediate and electrifying impact, quickly establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the QMJHL. Despite playing just 20 regular season games, the 2025 2nd round NHL Draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes recorded an incredible 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists), while adding 4 game-winning goals and 44 penalty minutes.

Ryabkin's chemistry with linemate Nathan Leek became one of the most dangerous combinations in the league, providing a consistent offensive spark and creating excitement every time they stepped on the ice. His ability to control the pace of play, generate scoring chances, and deliver in key moments made him a standout among first-year players.

He carried that momentum into the playoffs, adding 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in just 6 games, further solidifying his impact on the team's success.

This award recognizes the first-year Islander who has made the strongest impression through skill, determination, and work ethic, and Ryabkin exemplified all three from the moment he arrived.

The Islanders would like to thank Max 93.1 FM for their continued support in recognizing the next generation of talent within the organization.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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