Campbell & Butler Combine for the Local's Play of the Year

Published on April 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce Ross Campbell and Matt Butler as the winners of the 2025/26 The Local PEI's Play of the Year, as voted by the fans.

In a moment that perfectly captured the excitement and skill of Islanders hockey, Campbell put on an incredible display of determination, going end-to-end through the opposition with speed and control. After creating the chance, Butler was right where he needed to be, pouncing on the rebound and finishing the play in style.

The sequence showcased not only individual talent, but the chemistry and awareness that define this team. From Campbell's relentless drive to Butler's quick reaction in front, it was a play that had fans on their feet and will be remembered as one of the top highlights of the season.

Congratulations to Ross and Matt on a well-deserved honour!







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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