QMJHL Announces the Rosters for the QMJHL Cup in Shawinigan

Published on April 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL unveiled today the composition of the four teams that will take part in the QMJHL Cup at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, from April 22 to 25.

These teams are made up of the vast majority of the top 2010-born prospects ahead of the QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, which will take place on June 5 and 6 in Halifax.

These prospects come from across the entire QMJHL territory, including some from the United States.

Here are the coaches who will be in charge of the four teams:

Team Benoit

Head coach: Kyle MacLennan, Pictou Weeks U18 AAA

Assistant: Martin-Olivier Cardinal, Collège Charles-Lemoyne U18 AAA

Team Beauvillier

Head coach: Jean-Daniel Charron, Amos U18 AAA

Assistant: Nicolas De Grandpré, Lanaudière U17 AAA

Team Gaudreau

Head coach: Philippe Paquette, École Lucille-Teasdale U18 D1

Assistant: Maxime Courcy, Sherbrooke U17 AAA

Team Girard

Head coach: Marc-Olivier Samson, Châteauguay U18 AAA

Assistant: Gabriel Doyon, Saint-Hyacinthe RSEQ Collegial D1

The following players were invited but will be unable to attend as they will be participating in the Telus Cup (U18 AAA Canadian Championship) with their respective teams:

Malek Bélanger, Lévis U18 AAA

Axel Bolduc, Lévis U18 AAA

Simon Delarosbil, Lévis U18 AAA

Zachary Lainesse, Lévis U18 AAA

Carter Odell, Halifax U18 AAA

Loïk Poulin, Lévis U18 AAA

Enzo Roy, Lévis U18 AAA

The following three players will be unable to participate due to injuries:

Vincent Boutet, Séminaire Saint-François U18 AAA

Alexandre Deschamps, Laval-Montréal U18 AAA

Emrik Ménard, Woodbridge U16

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Players will arrive on Wednesday, April 22 and will quickly undergo physical and psychometric testing under the supervision of the UQTR Hockey Research Laboratory. The full QMJHL Cup schedule is available here.

Congratulations and best of luck at the QMJHL Cup to all invited players!







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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