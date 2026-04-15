QMJHL Announces the Rosters for the QMJHL Cup in Shawinigan
Published on April 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL unveiled today the composition of the four teams that will take part in the QMJHL Cup at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, from April 22 to 25.
These teams are made up of the vast majority of the top 2010-born prospects ahead of the QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, which will take place on June 5 and 6 in Halifax.
These prospects come from across the entire QMJHL territory, including some from the United States.
Here are the coaches who will be in charge of the four teams:
Team Benoit
Head coach: Kyle MacLennan, Pictou Weeks U18 AAA
Assistant: Martin-Olivier Cardinal, Collège Charles-Lemoyne U18 AAA
Team Beauvillier
Head coach: Jean-Daniel Charron, Amos U18 AAA
Assistant: Nicolas De Grandpré, Lanaudière U17 AAA
Team Gaudreau
Head coach: Philippe Paquette, École Lucille-Teasdale U18 D1
Assistant: Maxime Courcy, Sherbrooke U17 AAA
Team Girard
Head coach: Marc-Olivier Samson, Châteauguay U18 AAA
Assistant: Gabriel Doyon, Saint-Hyacinthe RSEQ Collegial D1
The following players were invited but will be unable to attend as they will be participating in the Telus Cup (U18 AAA Canadian Championship) with their respective teams:
Malek Bélanger, Lévis U18 AAA
Axel Bolduc, Lévis U18 AAA
Simon Delarosbil, Lévis U18 AAA
Zachary Lainesse, Lévis U18 AAA
Carter Odell, Halifax U18 AAA
Loïk Poulin, Lévis U18 AAA
Enzo Roy, Lévis U18 AAA
The following three players will be unable to participate due to injuries:
Vincent Boutet, Séminaire Saint-François U18 AAA
Alexandre Deschamps, Laval-Montréal U18 AAA
Emrik Ménard, Woodbridge U16
-
Players will arrive on Wednesday, April 22 and will quickly undergo physical and psychometric testing under the supervision of the UQTR Hockey Research Laboratory. The full QMJHL Cup schedule is available here.
Congratulations and best of luck at the QMJHL Cup to all invited players!
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026
- QMJHL Announces the Rosters for the QMJHL Cup in Shawinigan - QMJHL
- Nathan "Big Diesel" Leek Voted Most Valuable Player Presented by Arsenault Bros Construction - Charlottetown Islanders
- Five Wildcats Are Golden Puck Finalists - Moncton Wildcats
- QMJHL Announces Finalists for Eight Trophies - QMJHL
- Campbell & Butler Combine for the Local's Play of the Year - Charlottetown Islanders
- Smith Roars for 4 as Cats Take Commanding 3-0 Lead - Moncton Wildcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.