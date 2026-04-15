Smith Roars for 4 as Cats Take Commanding 3-0 Lead

Published on April 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Gabe Smith and Rian Chudzinski stole the show on Tuesday night in Val D'Or, leading the Wildcats over the Foreurs 7-4 to take a 3-0 stranglehold in their best-of-seven QMJHL quarterfinal.

Smith ripped home four goals and Chudzinski had a dominant game with his first goal of the playoffs and four assists for an impressive 5-point evening. Captain Caleb Desnoyers also notched his first of the playoffs.

The Cats roared to a 6-1 third period lead before Val D'Or struck with three straight goals to make it 6-4. Kuzma Voronin found the empty net to seal the victory in front of 1,700 fans at the Agnico Eagle Centre.

Eerik Wallenius and Kuzma Voronin also chipped in with two assists each.

Moncton outshot the Foreurs 28-24 with Rudy Guimond outdueling Emile Beaunoyer.

THREE STARS:

1 #9 GABE SMITH (4G)

2 Nathan Brisson VDOR (1G, 2A)

3 Philip Veilleux VDOR (2G, 1A)

The Cats could advance to the Final Four with a victory in Game Four Wednesday night at 8pm Atlantic time.

Listen to all the action with Marty Kingston on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM in Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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