Nathan "Big Diesel" Leek Voted Most Valuable Player Presented by Arsenault Bros Construction

Published on April 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce Nathan "Big Diesel" Leek as the recipient of the team's Most Valuable Player Award, presented by Arsenault Bros Construction. Voted by the fans!

Leek played a pivotal role in the Islanders' success this season, delivering an exceptional offensive performance while serving as a consistent and reliable presence in all situations. The 20-year-old forward recorded 47 goals and 84 points, finishing among the top scorers in the QMJHL and leading the charge offensively for Charlottetown.

Night in and night out, Leek proved to be a difference-maker. Whether it was scoring timely goals, generating offence, or leading by example, his contributions were critical to the team's performance throughout the season.

His 47 goals also rank 4th all-time in franchise history for a single season, further cementing the significance of his standout campaign.

Leek's leadership, work ethic, and ability to rise to the occasion made him a natural choice for Most Valuable Player.

The organization congratulates Nathan on an outstanding season and thanks Arsenault Bros Construction for their continued support.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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