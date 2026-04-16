Wildcats Move on to QMJHL's Final Four

Published on April 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats qualified for the QMJHL's Final Four Wednesday night in Val-d'Or with a 4-1 victory over the Foreurs to complete a series sweep.

The Cats also won their 17th straight game and now await the winner of the Regiment-Armada series, currently tied at 2-2 with game five Friday in St. John's.

In the series clincher, goalie Rudy Guimond was sensational once again with 34 saves, supported by goals from Alex Mercier (4th) Caleb Desnoyers (2nd) Gabe Smith (9th) and Teddy Mutryn (5th) into an empty net. Preston Lounsbury also delivered two key assists in the series clincher.

The Cats also had wins of 8-1, 3-2 and 7-4 to post back-to-back series sweeps after eliminating Saint John in Round One.

The other semifinal will feature Chicoutimi vs Rouyn-Noranda. The Sags and Huskies completed series sweeps on Wednesday night.

Check the Wildcats website and social media for dates and times for the upcoming series.

Follow your Wildcats into the Final Four on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE FM with Marty Kingston.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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