Cats Look to Carry Momentum into Saturday's Game 2

Published on April 11, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats returned to the ice after bit of a lull - earning a break after their 1st Rd sweep of the Sea Dogs. It took a Foreurs early goal and about 7 minutes for them to get back to business.

The Cats evened things up midway thru prd1 then took over and powered their way to an 8-1 victory. Tommy Bleyl's end-to-end highlight reel goal got the fans out of their seats & provided a 2-1 lead. The Cats never looked back. Teddy Mutryn led the way with a 4-point night (2G, 2A) while Bleyl added another goal and a helper for 3 points. Niko Tournas & Gabe Smith were a problem for Val-d'Or as well, they each added a goal and 2 assists.

Rudy Guimond was there to deflate the Foreurs when needed, making many sensational stops for his 5th win of the Playoffs. He even earned an assist.

The Foreurs will have a chance to regroup and make some adjustments. Will they be the right ones? We'll find out tonight in Game 2.

We'll head to Val-d'Or for games 3 & 4 and maybe 1 more.

Full schedule:

Friday, April 10, 7pm @ Moncton

Saturday, April 11, 7pm @ Moncton

Tuesday, April 14, 8pm AT @ Val-d'Or

Wednesday, April 15, 8pm AT @ Val-d'Or

Friday, April 17, 8pm AT @ Val-d'Or

Monday, April 20, 7pm @ Moncton

Tuesday, April 21, 7pm @ Moncton

It's Playoff season and we're ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last years Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Save with Flex Tickets - more info here: 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $14,968 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $14,968 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is all 1/4 zips - Save 20!

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

Cats Look to Carry Momentum into Saturday's Game 2 - Moncton Wildcats

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