Wildcats Hold off Foreurs for 2-0 Series Lead

Published on April 11, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Alex Mercier's late second period goal proved to be the winner as the Wildcats defeated the Val D'Or Foreurs 3-2 before 5,300 fans at the Avenir Centre and take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven QMJHL Playoff Quarter-Finals.

The Cats won the opener 8-1 Friday night.

First Star Gabe Smith was solid at both ends of the ice - setting up goals from defenceman Evan Depatie and Max Vilen.

Mercier's game-winner came on a three-way passing play with Caleb Desnoyers and Preston Lounsbury at 13:23 of the second. The third period was scoreless.

The Cats outshot the Foreurs 40-23 - both Rudy Guimond and Emile Beaunoyer were outstanding.

THREE STARS:

1 #9 GABE SMITH (2A)

2 #10 ALEX MERCIER (1G)

3 Emile Beaunoyer VDO (37 saves)

The Cats have also put together a 15-game win streak to end the regular season and playoffs.

The series now shifts to Val D'Or Tuesday and Wednesday for Games 3 & 4 at 8pm Atlantic time.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and the Wildcats Radio Network, INSPIRE FM 105.1 Moncton.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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