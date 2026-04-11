Wildcats Blast Foreurs, 8-1, in Rd 2 Series Opener

Published on April 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The QMJHL quarterfinals opened in Moncton Friday night and the defending champion Wildcats showed no effects of their extended layoff - bombing the Val D'Or Foreurs 8-1 before 4,600 fans at Avenir Centre.

The Wildcats had a 9-day break after sweeping the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Teddy Mutryn scored twice and added two assists for a big 4-point game. Tommy Bleyl also added a pair of goals - including another highlight reel end-to-end rush - and an assist. Gabe Smith and Niko Tournas also put up goals and two assists, for three-point efforts. Kuzma Voronin and Liam Bursaw rounded out the scoring.

The vaunted Cats powerplay struck for three goals. First Star Rudy Guimond picked up an assist and made several spectacular saves in the lopsided victory. The Cats directed 37 shots at Emile Beaunoyer.

THREE STARS:

#25 RUDY GUIMOND (29 saves, 1A)

#16 TOMMY BLEYL (2G, 1A)

#14 TEDDY MUTRYN (2G, 2A)

Game 2 in the Best-of-7 series unfolds Saturday night at 7pm, before heading to Val D'Or Tuesday and Wednesday for Games 3 & 4. Follow your Wildcats all through the Playoffs on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio, 105.1 INSPIRE FM.

By Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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