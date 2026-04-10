Captain Marcus Kearsey Honoured with 2025/26 Mayor's Choice Community Involvement Award

Published on April 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Charlottetown Islanders captain Marcus Kearsey has been named the recipient of the 2025/26 Mayor's Choice Community Involvement Award for a second time, recognizing his outstanding dedication to giving back and making a meaningful impact off the ice. Marcus also won the award in 2023/24.

Kearsey's commitment to the community has been evident in a wide range of initiatives throughout the season. He continued to lead his Kearsey's Kids program, partnering with KidSport PEI to provide children with unforgettable game-day experiences. As the team's Hockey Gives Blood ambassador, he once again played a key role in organizing team donations and promoting the Battle of the Bridge campaign, helping the Islanders secure the title for a second straight year.

In March, Kearsey served as the player ambassador for the team's One Game One Wish fundraiser in support of Make-A-Wish, where he helped create lasting memories for Wish Kids while contributing to the team reaching its $10,000 goal. He also took part in the Islanders' ongoing partnership with PEI Crime Stoppers, delivering an anti-bullying presentation to students at Parkside Elementary School.

Kearsey remained actively involved with the next generation of players, attending multiple minor hockey practices and jamborees, where he assisted with drills, connected with young athletes, and made time for photos and autographs. His impact extended beyond the season as well, as he spent the offseason in Newfoundland working with youth through off-ice training sessions, coaching, and hosting five hockey camps.

Through his leadership, generosity, and genuine passion for helping others, Kearsey continues to set the standard for community involvement.

Sponsored by the City of Charlottetown.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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