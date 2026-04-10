Nathan Leek Named 2025/26 Colliding Tides 3 Rising Stars Award Winner

Published on April 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce Nathan Leek as the recipient of the 2025/26 Colliding Tides 3 Rising Stars Award.

This award is presented annually to the player who accumulates the most points throughout the season based on in-game star selections. Players earn points for each honour, with 1st Star selections worth five points, 2nd Star worth three points, and 3rd Star worth one point.

Leek finished the season atop the leaderboard with 32 total points, recognizing his consistent impact and standout performances across the year. He led the team this season with 47 goals and 84 points, showing consistency all season long. Earning multiple 1st Star honours for big performances from September to April.

The Islanders would like to thank Colliding Tides for their continued support in sponsoring this award.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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