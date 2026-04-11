Regiment Drop Game Two 5-3 to Armada

Published on April 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







BOISBRIAND, QC - The Newfoundland Regiment dropped a back and forth road game 5-3 to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Friday night at the Centre d'Excellence Sports Rousseau.

Spencer Gill opened the scoring for the hosts three minutes into the game before Ben Veitch replied a few shifts later for the Regiment to make it a 1-1 game after the first.

Marek Danicek and Justin Larose both found the back of the net a minute apart in the early goings of the middle frame to put Newfoundland ahead 3-1.

The Armada replied with great pressure however as Mael Lavigne scored twice before Torkel Jennersjo put the hosts ahead with 59 seconds left in the second to make it a 4-3 game in favour of Blainville after 40 minutes of play.

Vincent Collard sealed it for the Armada with an empty net tally 14 seconds before the final buzzer to make it a 5-3 final.

Game Three takes place Monday night at the Mary Brown's Centre as the series shifts to St. John's for the next three games. Puckdrop is set for 7:00pm all three nights and tickets for Games 3,4 & 5 on the rock are on sale now online at tickets.nlregiment.com or during box office hours at the Mary Brown's Centre.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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