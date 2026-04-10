Regiment Axe Armada 4-1
Published on April 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Newfoundland Regiment News Release
BOISBRIAND, QC - The Newfoundland Regiment snatched game one of their first round series versus the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada with an impressive 4-1 road win on Thursday night at the Centre d'Excellence Sports Rousseau.
Louis-François Bélanger opened the scoring in the first two minutes of the game as he made no mistake on an early breakaway to put Newfoundland ahead 1-0.
After Vincent Desjardins responded less than minute later for Blainville, Ben Veitch resorted the Regiment advantage moments later with a deft deflection to put the visitors up 2-1 after 20 minutes.
Newfoundland outshot Blainville 17-6 in the opening period and that trend continued in the middle frame as they doubled the Armada's efforts on goal in the 2nd. Leading 33-14 in that department, the visitors took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.
Dominic Pilote gave the Regiment some insurance with a breakaway tally midway through the third before captain Justin Larose put the game to bed thanks to a late powerplay snipe to make it a 4-1 final in favour of the visitors.
Louis-Antoine Denault made 21 saves in net for Newfoundland to help secure a crucial road win to open the series.
Game Two between these teams is right back here tomorrow night with puckdrop once again set for 8:30pm NL time. Tickets for Games 3,4 & 5 on the rock are on sale now online at tickets.nlregiment.com or during box office hours at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026
- Regiment Axe Armada 4-1 - Newfoundland Regiment
- Series Preview: Newfoundland vs. Blainville-Boisbriand - Newfoundland Regiment
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