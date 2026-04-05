Regiment Advance to Round Two with 7-3 Rout over Eagles

Published on April 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment are off to round two of the postseason thanks to a commanding 7-3 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Dawson Sharkey got the scoring started just 59 seconds into the game as he trickled one past Felix Hamel from the high slot to make it 1-0 Newfoundland early.

Reece Peitzsche replied seven minutes later for Cape Breton but Tyson Goguen restored the Regiment lead on a late first period powerplay to give the hosts a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Newfoundland opened the floodgates in the second period as Maddex Marmulak and Liam Arsenault added singles while Louis-François Bélanger struck twice on the man advantage to make it a 6-1 game after 40 minutes.

Lewis Gendron found the scoresheet twice early in the third period to cut it to 6-3 but the Eagles would cause no further stress as Sharkey added a second with a late empty netter to make it a 7-3 final as the Regiment reigned victorious in six games to advance to the second round.

The Regiment's next opponent is still to be determined but tickets for round two are on sale now online at tickets.nlregiment.com.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

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