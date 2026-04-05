Eagles Season Comes to an End with Loss to Regiment in Newfoundland

Published on April 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A four goal second period for the Newfoundland Regiment helped them to a 7-3 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles. With the loss, the Eagles have been eliminated from the 2026 playoffs as the Regiment won the series 4-2.

- Reece Peitzsche scored for the Eagles in the opening period, while Lewis Gendron scored twice early in the third period. Noah Jettelson collected two assists, having registered an assist in every game of the series.

- Louis-Antoine Denault picked up the win, stopping 21 of 24. Félix Hamel stopped 12 of 18 shots before being relieved by Connor Towle. Towle stopped all 15 shots against before Newfoundland hit the empty net.

- With the loss, the QMJHL tenures of Eagles' 20 year old players Gendron, Hamel, and Lucas Romeo have come to an end. The Eagles would like to wish them all the best in the rest of their hockey playing careers.

The Regiment got the start they were looking for in the opening minute, as Hamel misread a bounce and a Dawson Sharkey shot slipped through for the opening goal. The Eagles had a strong response though- after putting shot on net off the left wing, Reece Peitczhe beat Noah Laberge to the rebound and put it by Denault for a tying goal. But Newfoundland restored the lead before period's end, taking advantage of the period's only power play. Tyson Gogeun converted a feed from behind the net by Sharkey to make it a 2-1 game after the opening period.

Maddex Marmulak found the back of the net from between the faceoff circles at the 7:26 mark for Newfoundland, adding to the lead. Not long after, the Eagles went to the power play for the first time after a cross checking penalty was given to Will Reynolds.

But after the Regiment killed the bulk of the penalty, Maxime Sauthier was whistled, given a double minor for high sticking. The Regiment took advantage as Louis-Francois Bélanger scored on both parts of the minor. Less than the two minutes after the power play had ended, Liam Arsenault came in on a breakaway and put the puck through Hamel, making the game 6-1 and ending Hamel's night as Connor Towle came in in relief.

The Eagles pushed back in the early stages of the period, with Gendron scoring at the one minute mark to on a delayed penalty against Newfoundland. Ten seconds later, Sharkey was sent off for interference, and Gendron ripped a shot over Denault to make it 6-3.

Towle was lifted in the final stages of the third period, and then forced to return following an icing call against the Eagles. He'd return to the bench a minute later, and the Eagles would generate some pressure, but it was Sharkey hitting the empty net to clinch the victory for Newfoundland.

With the loss the Cape Breton Eagles have been eliminated from the 2026 playoffs. The Cape Breton Eagles would like to thank all the fans in Cape Breton for their support during the 2025-26 season.

The Eagles will now look ahead to the 2026 QMJHL Entry Draft, which will take place in Halifax on June 5th & 6th. Fans are advised to keep their eyes on the Eagles social media accounts for all news regarding the team.

The Eagles organisation would like to wish the fans a happy & safe off-season. Go Eagles Go!

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Dawson Sharkey (Newfoundland) 2 goals, 2 assists

2. Louis-François Bélanger (Newfoundland) 2 power play goals

3. Liam Arsenault (Newfoundland) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Rory Piilling (injury), Nicholas Holomego

Scratches For Newfoundland: Kingsley Austin (injury), Patryk Zubek, Luke Sinclair

Final Shots On Goal: 34-24 in favour of Newfoundland

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/2

Newfoundland Power Play: 3/5







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

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