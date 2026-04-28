Eagles Announce Thomas Durant as Assistant/Video Coach

Published on April 28, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







(SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA) - The Cape Breton Eagles have announced the hiring of Thomas Durant as assistant/video coach ahead of the 2026-2027 regular season.

"The Eagles are very happy to have Thomas on board and to join the organization." said Eagles General Manager Sylvain Couturier.

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Thomas has spent the previous five seasons in the Valley Wildcat organization, most recently this past season serving as the organizations Goaltending Coach, as well as Assistant Coach with the Jr. A team.

Thomas has also spent time with Hockey Nova Scotia's High-Performance Program as both a Goaltending Coach & Assistant Coach, bringing home gold at the 2023 Atlantic Challenge Cup with the U15 Male Team.

"Words cannot express how excited I am to join the Eagles and the community of Sydney." said Durant "I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to both learning from and working with Jason, Scott, and the rest of the elite staff here in Cape Breton."







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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