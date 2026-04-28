Wildcats Ground Armada 6-2 for 2-1 Series Lead

Published on April 28, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats took over Game 3 Monday night in Boisbriand with five unanswered goals to sink the Armada 6-2 and jump into a 2-1 series lead in their best-of-seven Q Final Four.

The Armada led 2-1 early in the second but Cats exploded with goals from Gabe Smith (12th), Gavin Cornforth (7th), Teddy Mutryn (6th), Caleb Desnoyers (4th) and Adam Fortier-Gendron, his first of the playoffs on a dazzling end-to-end rush. Rian Chudzinski scored a first period goal for Moncton.

Mutryn added two assists for First Star honours and defenseman Tommy Bleyl logged another standout game with three assists.

The Moncton powerplay produced two goals and the Cats outshot Blainville-Boisbriand 35-26- Rudy Guimond had the win, William Lacelle the loss.

Caleb Desnoyers became the all-time Wildcats playoff points leader with 47, eclipsing Conor Garland's career high of 45 points.

THREE STARS:

1 #14 TEDDY MUTRYN (1G, 2A)

2 #16 TOMMY BLEYL (3A)

3 Mael Lavigne BLB (1G)

The Wildcats will look for win #3 on Tuesday night at 8pm Atlantic time.

Join Marty Kingston calling all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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