Cats Trail Armada 1-0 After 4OT Marathon

Published on April 24, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats and Armada battled into the fourth overtime period through Thursday night and into Friday morning at the Avenir Center before Mael Lavigne's powerplay goal at 7:48 gave Blainville-Boisbriand a 3-2 win, ending the longest overtime game in Wildcats history & the 5th longest in the QMJHL.

The loss was Moncton's first in the Playoffs. They had won 17 straight games heading into the Round 3 series opener.

Cats goalie Rudy Guimond was nothing short of sensational, logging a Wildcats record 65 saves. William Lacelle stopped 38 shots for the Armada.

The Cats led 2-0 on goals by Gabe Smith, his 10th, and Alex Mercier's 5th of the Playoffs.

The Armada take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2, Saturday night at 7pm at Avenir Centre.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

Cats Trail Armada 1-0 After 4OT Marathon - Moncton Wildcats

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