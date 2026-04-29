The Den Will be Rockin' for Friday's Game 5

Published on April 29, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Much love has been lost, many words have been exchanged & some blood has been spilled - and things are still even!

The Wildcats & Armada are deadlocked at 2-2 after 4 exciting games. This has become a Best-of-3 series and it starts Friday night with 8,000+ loud fans in the stands of the Avenir Centre.

Moncton's Gabe Smith has been the main man throughout the Playoffs for the Wildcats, leading the Q with 22 points (13G, 9A) in 12 games. So it's no surprise he has 7 points (4G, 3A) versus the Aramada heading into Game 5. Smith also set a Cats record with his late goal in Game 4, becoming the first Wildcat to score in 6 straight Playoff games - breaking Adam Pineault's record of 5 from 2006.

Tommy Bleyl sits second in Cats scoring with a goal and 5 assists in Round 3. Caleb Desnoyers - who recently overtook Conor Garland for the all-time Wildcats Playoff points lead with 47 - has 5 points this round (3G, 2A).

On the BLB side, Mael Lavigne has 4 of the 12 Armada goals to lead them in semifinal points. Justin Carbonneau has a goal and 2 assists this round, and leads the Armada in overall Playoff scoring with 18 points (7G, 11A).

It's a stalemate in the nets, as Rudy Guimond and William Lacelle take turns making life difficult for each teams' snipers. Guimond has 2 wins, 2.36 GAA and .915 SV% through 4 battles against Blainville-Boisbriand. Lacelle has his own portfolio of game-saving highlights, while putting up 2 wins, 2.93 GAA and .898 SV%.

Game 5 this Friday will be another memorable night and we need you there to make some noise and help us REPEAT THE ROAR!

Full series schedule:

Thursday, April 23, 7pm - BLB 3 MON 2 4OT

Saturday, April 25, 7pm - MON 5 BLB 4

Monday, April 27, 8pm AT - MON 6 BLB 2

Tueday, April 28, 8pm AT - BLB 3 MON 2

Friday, May 1, 7pm @ Moncton *

Sunday, May 3, 4pm AT @ Blainville-Boisbriand *

Tuesday, May 5, 7pm @ Moncton *

It's Playoff season and we're ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last years Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Save with Flex Tickets - more info here: 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 jackpot guarantee.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $25,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The jersey raffle is for a white game-worn & autographed #14 MUTRYN

The Rogers Item of the Game is gold crewneck & hoodie - Save 20%!

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be CLOSED, as the retractable seating will be in place.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.