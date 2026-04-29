Armada Hang on to Even QMJHL Semifinal at 2-2

Published on April 29, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats and the Armada Final Four battle is now down to a Best-of-3 series in the QMJHL semifinal.

Blainville-Boisbriand held off the Wildcats 3-2 Tuesday night to tie series at two games apiece. Armada goaltender William Lacelle was first star with a solid 36-save game.

The Cats opened the scoring on Rian Chudzinski's first period goal. The Armada took a 3-1 lead in the third period but the Wildcats pressed the Armada zone - outshooting Boisbriand 17-1 in the third period. Gabe Smith ripped his 13th of the playoffs at 17:54 to make it 3-2 but Lacelle made several key saves in the final minutes to gain the win.

Moncton outshot BLB 38-21 in front of 3,000 fans at Centre Sports Rousseau.

THREE STARS

1 William Lacelle BLB (36 saves)

2 Torkel Jennersjo BLB (1G)

3 #22 RIAN CHUDZINSKI (1G)

Game five moves back to Avenir Centre Friday night at 7pm with a sixth game back in Boisbriand Sunday afternoon at 4pm Atlantic time.

Follow the Wildcats all through the Gilles Courteau Playoffs on FloHockey TV and Wildfats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

Armada Hang on to Even QMJHL Semifinal at 2-2 - Moncton Wildcats

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