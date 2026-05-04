QMJHL Semifinal to be Decided Tuesday in Game 7

Published on May 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







GAME 7. It says it all. It markets itself. We've arrived here on a rollercoaster - trailing in the series, winning big twice, comebacks, rallies & last second defeat. Delivering & absorbing gut punches. What else could possibly be in store?

It looked like a spot in the Final was going to be decided in Game 6 overtime. Now it will be decided Tuesday night at the Den.

Through six games in the series, the Wildcats have scored 23 times & been led by Tomy Bleyl's 9 points (2G, 7A). Gabe Smith (4G, 4A), Teddy Mutryn (2G, 5A) and speedy Russian Kuzma Voronin (1G, 6A) round out the scoring leaders.

The Armada have 17 goals in the 6 games, and have relied on Mael Lavigne (5G), St. Louis 1st-Rounder Justin Carbonneau (3G, 2A), and Pittsburgh prospect Bill Zonnon (1G, 3A) for timely scoring. Carbonneau & Zonnon teamed up on that last second goal to send the series the distance.

Riverview native Spencer Gill has chipped in with 4 assists and some big minutes for BLB. Former Cat Vincent Collard has 2 assists in the series.

It looked the Armada were going to have an issue in net when William Lacelle went down in Game 5, but Zach Pelletier stepped in and was named First Star on Sunday. Rudy Guimond has been solid in the Cat's crease, earning 2nd Star honours with 34 saves in a Game 6 loss.

Game 7 on Tuesday is not to be missed! We need you there to make some noise and help us REPEAT THE ROAR!

Full series schedule:

Thursday, April 23, 7pm - BLB 3 MON 2 4OT

Saturday, April 25, 7pm - MON 5 BLB 4

Monday, April 27, 8pm AT - MON 6 BLB 2

Tueday, April 28, 8pm AT - BLB 3 MON 2

Friday, May 1, 7pm - MON 6 BLB 2

Sunday, May 3, 4pm AT - BLB 3 MON 2

Tuesday, May 5, 7pm @ Moncton *

It's Playoff season and we're ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last years Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Save with Flex Tickets - more info here: 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $20,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR TUESDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $20,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The jersey raffle is for a white autographed #36 BURSAW

The Rogers Item of the Game is navy BClutch hoodie & 1/4 zip - Save 20%!

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be OPEN.

Photo: Daniel St. Louis







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

QMJHL Semifinal to be Decided Tuesday in Game 7 - Moncton Wildcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.