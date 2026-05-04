Armada Force Game 7 on Tuesday with Final Minute Comeback

Published on May 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Armada have forced a 7th game against the Wildcats after an ultra dramatic 3-2 victory in Game 6 in Boisbriand Sunday night at Centre d'excellence Sports Rousseau.

The Armada pulled goaltender Zach Pelletier in the final minute, leading to Xavier Villeneuve's tying goal at 19:12. Then with only 1.5 seconds left, Justin Carbonneau, on a faceoff win from centreman Bill Zonnon, roofed the winning goal past Rudy Guimond at 19:59 to win Game 6.

Wildcats goals to Eerik Wallenius and Rian Chudzinski, who gave the Cats a 2-1 lead at 16:52 of the third period.

THREE STARS:

1 Zach Pelletier BLB (24 saves)

2 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (34 SAVES)

3 Justin Carbonneau BLB (1G)

Join Marty with the exciting 7th game Tuesday. night at the Avenir Centre at 7pm on Flohockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE FM.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2026

Armada Force Game 7 on Tuesday with Final Minute Comeback - Moncton Wildcats

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