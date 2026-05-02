Cats a Win Away from Advancing to QMJHL Final

Published on May 1, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats dumped the Blainville-Boisbrand Armada 6-2 to take a 3-2 semifinal series lead heading back into Boisbriand Sunday afternoon.

In front a huge Friday night crowd of 7,200 fans, the Wildcats left the gate early with Kuzma Voronin scoring just 57 seconds into the first period.

Teddy Mutryn and Tommy Bleyl were game stars with a goal and two assists each, Alex Mercier added a pair (6th, 7th) and Niko Tournas potted his 3rd of the Playoffs, on a beautiful individual effort.

The Cats outshot the Armada 41-24 including 12-3 in the third. Rudy Guimond got the win, Armada duties were shared by William Lacelle, who left with an injury, and Zach Pelletier.

THREE STARS:

#14 TEDDY MUTRYN (1G, 2A) #10 ALEX MERCIER (2G) #16 TOMMY BLEYL (1G,2A)

The Cats could advance to their second straight QMJHL Final on Sunday afternoon with a Game 6 win at the Centre Sports Rousseau.

Join Marty Kingston as your Wildcats try to eliminate the Armada Sunday at 4pm on Flohockey TV and Wildcats radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

Cats a Win Away from Advancing to QMJHL Final - Moncton Wildcats

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