Wildcats Headed Back to Final, Face #2 Chicoutimi

Published on May 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







A rare feat in the QMJHL but the defending league champion Moncton Wildcats are headed back to the League finals! Moncton put on an impressive Game 7 victory, 6-2 over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada before 7,500 jubilant fans at the Avenir Centre on Tuesday night.

The Cats scored three third period goals to pull away and clinch the series in the deciding game.

Caleb Desnoyers and Teddy Mutryn were again key catalysts - Desnoyers was First Star with a goal and two assists and Mutryn set up three goals. Defenseman Tommy Bleyl added a pair of goals, including the empty-netter, others to Gabe Smith on the powerplay, Alex Mercier and Gavin Cornforth.

Gabe Smith leads all QMJHL playoff scorers with 24 points & 14 goals in 15 games.

Rudy Guimond was solid in the series clincher with 26 saves, Zach Pelletier 27 stops for the Armada.

The Wildcats now prepare to host the Chicoutimi Sagueneens for the League Championship - the Finals will open Friday night at 7pm, with Game 2 Saturday night at 7pm before moving to Chicoutimi's Georges-Vézina Stadium next week.

THREE STARS:

CALEB DESNOYERS (1G, 2A)

TEDDY MUTRYN (3A)

ALEX MERCIER (1G)

Follow the Q Championship Series on Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM with Marty Kingston for all the action.

Article By Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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