Cats Look to Grab Another Q Final Win on Saturday

Published on May 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The scoring started early in the Q Final opener, and it ended late. With a large, loud home crowd ready for action, the Cats got things going just 20 seconds into the game. Alex Mercier's thunderous hit on the forecheck eventually led to Caleb Desnoyers' wrap-around goal and the party was on.

The Wildcats have home-ice advantage and we will put it to use with a WHITEOUT every home game!

Preston Lounsbury (1G, 1A) took a high, blindside hit a few minutes later and Niko Tournas made the Sags pay with a powerplay goal.

Gabe Smith & Desnoyers - they Utah Mammoth-drafted duo - engineered another man advantage marker with the Captain springing the Playoff scoring leader on a breakaway.

The 1st prd ended 3-1 and that would be all the offence the Cats needed. Chicoutimi made it close early in the 2nd and thought they scored to tie the game, before a review confirmed interference on the Cats keeper Guimond.

Two empty-netters - Lounsbury and Smith's 2nd - sealed the deal and a Game 1 win.

Caleb Desnoyers added to his Wildcats career Playoff points record with a 3-point night - taking him to 53. Right on his heels is red-hot Gabe Smith with 49 points. Smith also recently passed Wildcats legend Conor Garland (45 pts) who now sits in 3rd place.

Chicoutimi will some certainly make some adjustments before the next puck drops. They only took 2 penalties, but it was 2 too many as Moncton scored on both opportunities.

Game 2 goes tonight! Grab a rally towel, wear white, make some noise and help us REPEAT THE ROAR!

Full series schedule:

Friday, May 8, 7pm - MON 5 CHI 2

Saturday, May 9, 7pm @ Moncton

Tuesday, May 12, 8pm AT @ Chicoutimi

Wednesday, May 13, 8pm AT @ Chicoutimi

Friday, May 15, 7pm @ Moncton *

Sunday, May 17, 8pm AT @ Chicoutimi *

Tuesday, May 19, 7pm @ Moncton *







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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