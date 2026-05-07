Heavyweight Q Final Fight Starts Friday in Moncton

Published on May 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The top 2 teams in the QMJHL will battle for the Gilles-Courteau Trophy in the Final. As it should be.

The Wildcats have home-ice advantage and we will put it to use with a WHITEOUT every home game, starting with Game 1 on Friday night! We will be handing out white rally towels and fans are encouraged to wear white & bring the noise!

The Moncton Wildcats & Chicoutimi Sagueneens leap-frogged each other down the stretch for 1st overall, with the Cats securing the Jean-Rougeau Trophy as regular season Champions on the last day of the season - and home ice advantage for this Final series.

The Cats and Sags split their regular season matchups - games a week apart in January. Chicoutimi took the first game 7-4 at the Avenir Centre on Hockey Day in Canada, adding 2 empty net goals late in a close game. The Cats bounced back and won the second game 3-2 a week later in Quebec. Not much separates the 2 star-studded squads.

Moncton come into the Final after 2 sweeps and then a knock'em down, drag'em out 7-game fight with the Armada. The Cats eventually pulling away in the 3rd prd of game 7 to move on.

Utah Mammoth draft pick Gabe Smith has led the way offensively for Moncton and the QMJHL with 24 points (14G, 10A), followed closely by San Jose Sharks prospect Teddy Mutryn (7G, 15A) and blueliner Tommy Bleyl (6G, 16A), who is highly-ranked for the upcoming NHL Draft. Captain Caleb Desnoyers, also Utah property, has 18 points (5G, 13A), including 3 to finish off the Armada in the recent game 7 clincher.

Chicoutimi arrived after a similar journey with 4-game sweeps over Halifax & Quebec, then a 6-game win over Rouyn-Noranda.

The Sags are led by QMJHL MVP/Anaheim Duck draft pick Maxim Masse - the regular season scoring Champion has 20 points (6G, 14A) through 3 playoff rounds. Mavrick Lachance (7G, 11A) and Nathan Lecompte (5G, 10A) add to the Chicoutimi attack. Jordan Tourigny supplies offence from the back end with 12 points (5G, 7A) in the Sagueneens 14 playoff games.

The teams have met 3 previous times in the Playoffs. The Cats took the first 2 series' - 4-2 in 1998 and 4-1 in 2015. Chicoutimi swept the most recent series in 2024.

Don't miss the opening game of the Final! We need you to grab a rally towel, wear white, make some noise and help us REPEAT THE ROAR!

Full series schedule:

Friday, May 8, 7pm @ Moncton

Saturday, May 9, 7pm @ Moncton

Tuesday, May 12, 8pm AT @ Chicoutimi

Wednesday, May 13, 8pm AT @ Chicoutimi

Friday, May 15, 7pm @ Moncton *

Sunday, May 17, 8pm AT @ Chicoutimi *

Tuesday, May 19, 7pm @ Moncton *

It's Playoff season and we're ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last years Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Save with Flex Tickets - more info here: 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 jackpot guarantee.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The jersey raffle is for a white game-worn, autographed #9 SMITH

The Rogers Item of the Game is the whiteout GO CATS GO T-shirt - just $12.99 plus tax!

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be CLOSED. The lower seats in SEC 110 & 111 will be in place.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.