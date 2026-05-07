Officials Selected for Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final
Published on May 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL announced today the referees and linesmen selected to officiate during the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final, presented by Proxi, which gets underway Friday night in Moncton.
"The officials are evaluated throughout the regular season and during the playoffs," said Director of Officiating Richard Trottier. "The eight referees and eight linesmen selected will experience something unforgettable over the next few days, just like the players. I congratulate them on their work and their selection."
ARBITRES | REFEREES
BERNIER Samuel
GOUIN Olivier
HAMILTON Michael
HOPKINS Jeff
LANGILLE Jonathan
MILLS Brad
ST-JACQUES Pascal
TARTRE Simon
JUGES DE LIGNES | LINESMEN
BOIVIN Nicolas
BURCHELL Justin
DESJARDINS Maxime
DOIRON Jay
HICKS Matt
MARTINEAU Benoit
McCONNELL Matt
PILON Philippe
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