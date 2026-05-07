Officials Selected for Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final

Published on May 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL announced today the referees and linesmen selected to officiate during the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final, presented by Proxi, which gets underway Friday night in Moncton.

"The officials are evaluated throughout the regular season and during the playoffs," said Director of Officiating Richard Trottier. "The eight referees and eight linesmen selected will experience something unforgettable over the next few days, just like the players. I congratulate them on their work and their selection."

ARBITRES | REFEREES

BERNIER Samuel

GOUIN Olivier

HAMILTON Michael

HOPKINS Jeff

LANGILLE Jonathan

MILLS Brad

ST-JACQUES Pascal

TARTRE Simon

JUGES DE LIGNES | LINESMEN

BOIVIN Nicolas

BURCHELL Justin

DESJARDINS Maxime

DOIRON Jay

HICKS Matt

MARTINEAU Benoit

McCONNELL Matt

PILON Philippe







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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