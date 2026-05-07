Finalists Named for Humanitarian Player of the Year

Published on May 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce today the three finalists for the Humanitarian Player of the Year Award, recognizing the player who stands out both for community involvement and on-ice performance.

"This is a very prestigious honour," said Commissioner Mario Cecchini. "The QMJHL is first and foremost about communities. Our 18 teams are deeply rooted and highly involved in their respective markets. Our fans love their teams and often build direct connections with our players. The three finalists have each made a meaningful impact in their communities and in the lives of many people. Congratulations!"

Here are the three finalists:

Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, Val-d'Or Foreurs

Cossette Ayotte stands out as the most community-involved player on his team. He takes part with enthusiasm and initiative in numerous activities, often going above and beyond expectations while building genuine connections with people. Whether in schools, with seniors, or at community events, he acts as a positive and approachable leader. His sincere and consistent commitment makes him an inspiring ambassador for his team and region.

Marcus Kearsey, Charlottetown Islanders

The Islanders' captain, Kearsey has been recognized for four seasons for his consistent commitment to the community. He demonstrates exemplary leadership both on and off the ice by actively participating in numerous charitable and social initiatives. Appreciated for his positive attitude and dedication, he inspires his teammates to get involved as well. Through his sustained efforts, he leaves a lasting impact on both his organization and community. Kearsey won this award in 2023-2024.

Xavier Sabourin, Victoriaville Tigres

Sabourin stands out for his exceptional commitment to the community, with more than 30 hours of volunteer work this season. Always willing to contribute, he participates in numerous activities and serves as a mentor to young people, including sponsoring minor hockey teams. Known for his authenticity and positive impact, he inspires both the community and his teammates. His involvement is driven by a genuine desire to give back and make a tangible difference.

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The winner of the Humanitarian Player of the Year Award will be announced tomorrow.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

Finalists Named for Humanitarian Player of the Year - QMJHL

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