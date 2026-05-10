Sags Tie Series with Tight Win over Cats

Published on May 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the Wildcats 3-2 Saturday night to tie the best-of-seven QMJHL Final at one-one.

It was a close checking, hard-fought battle decided by Liam Lebrevre's winning goal at 16:52 of the third period.

Trailing 2-1 in the third, Evan Depatie tied the game for the Cats at 8:05.

Niko Tournas opened the scoring on the powerplay for Moncton and Teddy Mutryn played a strong 2-way game contributing two assists.

The Wildcats outshot the Sags 25-20 before 7,100 fans at the Avenir Centre.

THREE STARS:

1 Jordan Tourigny CHI (1G)

2 #86 NIKO TOURNAS (1G)

3 Nathan Lecompte CHI (1A)

The Series now shifts to the Centre Georges-Vézina in Chicoutimi Tuesday and Wednesday nights for games 3 & 4 at 8pm Atlantic Time.

Game Five returns to the Avenir Center Friday night, May 15 at 7pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM in Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026

Sags Tie Series with Tight Win over Cats - Moncton Wildcats

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