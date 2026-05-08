Marcus Kearsey Named Humanitarian Player of the Year

Published on May 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - For the second time in three years, Marcus Kearsey has won the QMJHL Humanitarian Player of the Year Award in recognition of his community involvement and excellence on the ice.

The captain of the Charlottetown Islanders had also captured the prestigious honour in 2023-24.

It marks the third consecutive year that an Islanders player has received the honour, and the fourth time in five years. Maxwell Jardine and Brett Budgell were also recipients, respectively in 2024-2025 and 2022-2023.

Kearsey has been recognized over the past four seasons for his consistent commitment to the community. He stands out through exemplary leadership, both on and off the ice, while actively participating in numerous charitable and social initiatives.

Respected for his positive attitude and dedication, he inspires his teammates to get involved as well. Through his sustained commitment, he leaves a lasting impact on both his organization and his community.

On the ice, Kearsey recorded a personal-best 55 points (15G-40A) in 62 games, finishing fifth among QMJHL defensemen in scoring. His five power-play goals and three game-winning goals ranked second among league defensemen.

Kearsey finished ahead of Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, a Val-d'Or Foreurs defenceman, and Xavier Sabourin, a Victoriaville Tigres forward, in the voting.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

Marcus Kearsey Named Humanitarian Player of the Year - QMJHL

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