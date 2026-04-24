Tommy Bleyl Named Defenseman and Rookie of the Year

Published on April 24, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Tommy Bleyl's outstanding season with the Moncton Wildcats was once again recognized today as the QMJHL awarded him the Émile-Bouchard Trophy as Defenseman of the Year and the Sidney-Crosby Trophy as Rookie of the Year.

Bleyl is only the second player in QMJHL history to earn both honours in the same season, joining Dmitry Kulikov, who accomplished the feat in 2008-2009 with the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Bleyl is the first Wildcats member to be named Rookie of the Year since Jordan Spence in 2018-2019. Spence also went on to win Defenceman of the Year the following season.

Bleyl finished second among all league rookies with 81 points in 63 games, setting a new QMJHL record for a rookie defender. The previous mark of 77 points had been held by Gaston Therrien since 1978.

His 68 assists led the entire league, finishing nine ahead of Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) and Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens).

Among all defensemen, Bleyl ranked first in points (81), power play points (42), and shots on goal (195). He finished 11 points ahead of his closest rival, Alex Huang.

Bleyl, who helped the Wildcats win their second consecutive regular season championship, ends his season with three trophies, having also won the Raymond-Lagacé Trophy for Defensive Rookie of the Year a few days ago.

He is ranked 17th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final list ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.