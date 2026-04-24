Cats & Armada to Continue Battle on Saturday Night

Published on April 24, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







It's a well-earned rest day for the Wildcats & Armada after a looooooong, record-setting night that saw Blainville take Game 1 in a 128 minute marathon. It was the the longest ever game for both teams, and 5th longest in QMJHL history.

Fans enjoyed a low-scoring game that featured end-to-end action at times, and tight-checking at others. These two elite teams spent 6+ periods feeling each other out and making adjustments. In the end, the Armada banged in a rebound on the powerplay to go up 1-0 in the semifinal series.

In a game featuring lots of firepower on both sides, it was the goalies who were the main story. NHL prospect William Lacelle made many grade 'A' saves to shut the door on the Cats, while Red Wings draft pick Rudy Guimond stopped 65 of 68 to set a Moncton record for saves in a game.

The Q's Playoff leading goal-scorer, Gabe Smith, continued to lead the Cats. Smitty opened the scoring with his 10th of the post-season. Veteran Alex Mercier put Moncton up 2 early in the 3rd prd before Blainville added 2 to force almost 68 minutes of overtime.

What will Game 2 bring on Saturday night? Hopefully more (but not time-wise) of what we saw Thursday!

Full series schedule:

Thursday, April 23, 7pm - BLB 3 MON 2 4OT

Saturday, April 25, 7pm @ Moncton

Monday, April 27, 8pm AT @ Blainville-Boisbriand

Tueday, April 28, 8pm AT @ Blainville-Boisbriand

Friday, May 1, 7pm @ Moncton *

Sunday, May 3, 4pm AT @ Blainville-Boisbriand *

Tuesday, May 5, 7pm @ Moncton *

It's Playoff season and we're ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last years Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Save with Flex Tickets - more info here: 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $20,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $20,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The jersey raffle is for a white game-worn & autographed #24 FORTIER-GENDRON

The Rogers Item of the Game is 2 select full-zip hoodies (navy & royal) - Save 20%!

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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