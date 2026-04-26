Cats Stage Wild Rally to Even Series

Published on April 25, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats staged two dramatic comebacks to defeat the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-4 Saturday night at the Avenir Centre before 6,500 fans to tie their best-of-seven QMJHL semifinal 1-1.

Trailing 3-1 midway through the second period, the Wildcats fought back to tie the game on goals from Tommy Bleyl and Max Vilen.

In the third period, the Armada regained the lead 4-3 but Moncton pulled ahead to win on goals from Caleb Desnoyers at 16:04 and Evan Depatie at 16:55. Gabe Smith had another outstanding playoff game with a goal (11th) and three assists and First Star honours.

Bleyl and Desnoyers added assists for two point nights, Kuzma Voronin also had a pair of helpers.

Moncton outshot the Armada 34-27, Rudy Guimond and William Lacelle were the goaltenders of record.

THREE STARS:

#9 GABE SMITH (1G, 3A)

Mael Lavigne BLB (1G)

#44 EVAN DEPATIE (1G)

The semifinal series now shifts to Boisbriand Monday & Tuesday nights at 8pm Atlantic Time. Game Five will arrive at the Avenir Centre Friday night, May 1, at 7pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

Cats Stage Wild Rally to Even Series - Moncton Wildcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.