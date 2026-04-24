Tommy Bleyl Named Defenceman and Rookie of the Year

Published on April 24, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - Tommy Bleyl's outstanding season with the Moncton Wildcats was once again recognized today as the QMJHL awarded him the Émile-Bouchard Trophy as Defenceman of the Year and the Sidney-Crosby Trophy as Rookie of the Year.

Bleyl is only the second player in QMJHL history to earn both honours in the same season, joining Dmitry Kulikov, who accomplished the feat in 2008-2009 with the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Bleyl is the first Wildcat to be named Rookie of the Year since Jordan Spence in 2018-2019. Spence also went on to win Defenceman of the Year the following season.

Bleyl finished second among all league rookies with 81 points in 63 games, setting a new QMJHL record for a rookie defenceman. The previous mark of 77 points had been held by Gaston Therrien since 1978.

His 68 assists led the entire league, finishing nine ahead of Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) and Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens).

Among defencemen, Bleyl ranked first in points (81), power-play points (42), and shots (195). He finished 11 points ahead of his closest pursuit, Alex Huang.

Bleyl, who helped the Wildcats win their second consecutive regular-season championship, ends his year with three trophies, having also won the Raymond-Lagacé Trophy for best defensive rookie a few days ago.

He is ranked 17th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final list ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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