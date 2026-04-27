Eagles Name Gouthro Goaltender Coach

Published on April 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







(SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA) - It was announced today the Cape Breton Eagles have hired Scott Gouthro as goaltender coach ahead of the 2026-2027 regular season.

"Scott is an amazing and well proven goaltending coach, in years past with the Eagles and then his time in the AHL with Calgary as well as for Hockey Canada" says GM Couturier "He has a lot of experience under his belt and we are glad to have him onboard helping out the team."

In his coaching career with the Eagles, he has worked with goaltenders such as Ondrej Pavelec, Olivier Roy, David Honzik, and Kevin Mandolese. At the AHL level, he has also worked with Karri Ramo, Jon Gillies, Joni Ortio, and Jonas Hiller.

Gouthro later joined Hockey Canada in 2009 and 2010 as part of the national goaltender evaluation committee, working with U20 and U18 netminders across the country. In 2011, he helped Team Canada capture gold at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

During his time with Hockey Canada, he played a key role in the evaluation and development of Jordan Binnington, Scott Wedgewood, Matt Murray, Calvin Pickard, Malcolm Subban, and Laurent Brossoit.

Gouthro has served as the Eagles' Strength & Conditioning Coach for the past several seasons and will continue in that role while also taking on goaltending coach responsibilities.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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