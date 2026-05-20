Ninaber Construction Ltd. Returns as Our Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 QMJHL Draft

Published on May 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







We're proud to welcome back Ninaber Construction Ltd. as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 QMJHL Draft in Halifax on June 5th-6th!

"Partnering with the Islanders is an absolute pleasure for us, we are excited to be part of the draft and land the next Gen talent! ! GO ILSES GO!" - Joel Ninaber, President of Ninaber Construction LTD

The QMJHL Draft marks the beginning of the next generation of stars entering the league, with all 18 teams selecting the future of their franchises. Last season, the Islanders selected Antoine Provencher 7th overall, and this year the club will head to Halifax holding the 11th overall pick.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Ninaber Construction Ltd. for such an important event on the hockey calendar," said Taylor Stewart, Director of Corporate Partnerships with the Charlottetown Islanders. "Their continued support and passion for the Islanders organization helps make opportunities like the QMJHL Draft possible, and we're excited to work together as we welcome the next generation of talent to our team."







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

Ninaber Construction Ltd. Returns as Our Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 QMJHL Draft - Charlottetown Islanders

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