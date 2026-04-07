2026 QMJHL Draft Lottery Date and Odds Announced

Published on April 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Boucherville, QC - The lottery to determine the selection order for the upcoming QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast will take place on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. on RDS, as part of the show 5 à 7.

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Rimouski Océanic, Gatineau Olympiques, Victoriaville Tigres and Saint John Sea Dogs finished the 2025-2026 season in positions 18 through 14.

However, the Drakkar, Océanic and Olympiques traded their first-round picks in recent months to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Halifax Mooseheads and Shawinigan Cataractes.

Here are the odds for each team in the lottery:

18th position: Rouyn-Noranda (from Baie-Comeau) - 9 balls - 42.9%

17th position: Halifax (from Rimouski) - 6 balls - 28.6%

16th position: Shawinigan (from Gatineau) - 3 balls - 14.3%

15th position: Victoriaville - 2 balls - 9.5%

14th position: Saint John - 1 ball - 4.8%

Here are the most recent first overall picks for the five teams in the lottery:

Rouyn-Noranda: Patrick Poulin, 1989 (Saint-Hyacinthe Laser)

Halifax: Benoit-Olivier Groulx, 2016

Shawinigan: Dino Troïni, 1976 (Shawinigan Dynamos)

Victoriaville: Cosmo DuPaul, 1992

Saint John: Alexis Joseph, 2025

QMJHL Deputy Commissioner Martin Lavallée will oversee the lottery, which will be conducted under the supervision of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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