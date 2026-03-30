Islanders Split Opening Two at Home, Series Shifts to Quebec

Published on March 30, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders will head on the road with their first-round series tied 1-1 after a tough 5-2 loss to the Quebec Remparts on Saturday night.

After a strong showing in Game 1, the Islanders were unable to replicate the same energy and execution in Game 2, as Quebec responded in a big way to even the series heading into a pivotal three-game stretch.

Charlottetown came out of the gates with some of the same physical edge that defined their Game 1 win, establishing an early forecheck and looking to dictate the pace. But it was Quebec who struck first, just over two minutes into the game, as Charles-Antoine Dubé tipped one past Donald Hickey to open the scoring.

From there, the momentum began to shift. Despite generating some pushback, the Islanders found themselves chasing the game after Quebec capitalized on a power play midway through the period to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

The absence of leading goal scorer Nathan Leek, who was out with injury, was noticeable throughout the night as the Islanders struggled to generate sustained offense. Power play opportunities, an area of difficulty in Game 1, again came up empty, preventing Charlottetown from closing the gap early.

The second period proved to be the turning point. Quebec extended their lead to 3-0 early in the frame and never looked back, adding two more goals to take a commanding 5-0 advantage. The Islanders, who had controlled the physical play a night earlier, appeared a step behind as the Remparts dictated the tempo.

Charlottetown showed signs of life in the third period, with Tyler Peddle getting the Islanders on the board early before Owen Conrad added another to cut the deficit to three. The late push saw the Islanders generate more shots and regain some momentum, but the early damage proved too much to overcome.

In the end, Quebec skated away with a 5-2 victory, evening the series and shifting the pressure as the matchup now moves to Quebec for Games 3, 4, and 5.

With the series tied, the focus now turns to the road ahead. The Islanders will look to regroup and rediscover the identity that led to their Game 1 success as they prepare for three crucial games in Quebec this week.

If Charlottetown can secure even one win on the road, they will guarantee a return to home ice for Game 6 on April 6th, an opportunity that could prove pivotal as the series unfolds.

The stakes are rising, the next stretch could define the Islanders' playoff run.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

Islanders Split Opening Two at Home, Series Shifts to Quebec - Charlottetown Islanders

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