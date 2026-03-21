Islanders Set for First Round Showdown with Quebec Remparts

Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The stage is set. After a strong late-season push to secure home-ice advantage, the Charlottetown Islanders are gearing up for a first-round playoff battle with the Quebec Remparts. A matchup that promises tight checking, elite goaltending, and high-end offensive talent on both sides.

Season Series & Recent Form

The season series between Charlottetown and Quebec was split right down the middle, with each team earning a win in their two meetings.

Quebec struck first on home ice, skating to a 5-2 victory in a game where their goaltending stole the spotlight. The Islanders responded earlier this month with a 3-2 overtime win in Charlottetown, capped off by a game-winning goal from Nathan Leek. Once again, the Remparts received a standout performance between the pipes, as young netminder Patrick Deniger was exceptional despite the loss.

Charlottetown enters the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning 8 of their last 10 games. Their only losses during that stretch came against top-tier opponents in Moncton and Chicoutimi. That late surge propelled the Islanders into 4th place in the standings, securing valuable home-ice advantage for this series.

Quebec, meanwhile, has gone 4-3-3-0 over their last 10 games and has dropped 3 of their last 5 contests, including the overtime loss to Charlottetown. While their record has been more up-and-down, they remain a dangerous team capable of tightening things up defensively and leaning on elite goaltending.

Players to Watch

Charlottetown's offensive charge has been led by one of the most dynamic duos in the league: Nathan Leek and Ivan Ryabkin.

Since Ryabkin joined the Islanders in January, the pair has been nearly unstoppable. Ryabkin has racked up 42 points in just 20 games, while Leek has added 38 over that same stretch. Combined, they've produced an incredible 80 points since January 16th, transforming the Islanders' attack into one of the most dangerous in the QMJHL.

Leek's dominance extends across the full season, where he sits 5th in league scoring with 84 points and 3rd in goals with 47. On the back end, team captain Marcus Kearsey has been a force, leading all defensemen with 15 goals this season. In goal, Donald Hickey has provided consistency all year long, tying for 3rd in the league with 29 wins.

For Quebec, success starts in net with Patrick Deniger. The young goaltender has been a backbone for the Remparts, sitting 4th in the league with 5 shutouts and emerging as their most impactful player in the second half of the season.

Offensively, Nathan Quinn leads the Remparts with 73 points and 34 goals, serving as their primary scoring threat. He's joined by 2024 first overall pick Maddox Dagenais, whose skill and creativity make him a constant danger. On defense, Cal Uens has been a steady presence, posting 36 assists and 49 points to anchor Quebec's blue line.

Round 1 Schedule

The series will follow a 2-3-2 format:

Games 1 & 2 - Charlottetown (Eastlink Centre), 7:00 PM

Games 3, 4 & 5* - Quebec City (Centre Vidéotron), 8:00 PM

Games 6* & 7* - Charlottetown (Eastlink Centre), 7:00 PM

*If necessary

Ticket Information

Fans looking to be part of the playoff atmosphere won't want to wait.

Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, March 23rd at 11am, giving fans the chance to secure their seats for what promises to be an electric first-round series.

For the best value, fans can purchase a 6-game playoff pack, which guarantees the same seats for every game.

Tickets are available:

Online

By phone at (902) 629-6625

In person at the Eastlink Centre box office

With momentum on their side and home ice secured, the Islanders are ready to make some noise. Now, it's time for playoff hockey in Charlottetown.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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