Regiment Set for Battle: Round One vs. Cape Breton

Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S - The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club is proud to announce the schedule for Round One of the 2026 QMJHL Playoffs, where the Regiment will face the Cape Breton Eagles in a best-of-seven series beginning Thursday, March 26.

The series opens with two home games at Mary Brown's Centre on March 26 and March 28, before the action shifts to Cape Breton for Games 3, 4, and 5. The Regiment returns to St. John's for Games 6 and 7, should the series require them.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now. Tickets for all home games are on sale immediately at tickets.nlregiment.com.

ROUND ONE SCHEDULE - NEWFOUNDLAND VS. CAPE BRETON

GAME MATCHUP DATE TIME

Game 1 Cape Breton at Newfoundland Thu, March 26, 2026 7:00 PM

Game 2 Cape Breton at Newfoundland Fri, March 28, 2026 7:00 PM

Game 3 Newfoundland at Cape Breton Tue, March 31, 2026 7:00 PM

Game 4 Newfoundland at Cape Breton Wed, April 1, 2026 7:00 PM

Game 5 Newfoundland at Cape Breton * Fri, April 3, 2026 7:00 PM

Game 6 Cape Breton at Newfoundland * Sun, April 5, 2026 3:00 PM

Game 7 Cape Breton at Newfoundland * Tue, April 7, 2026 7:00 PM

* If necessary. All times are listed in their local timezone.

Tickets for all Newfoundland home games are on sale now at tickets.nlregiment.com. Playoff hockey at Mary Brown's Centre sells fast, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats before they're gone.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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