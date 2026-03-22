Wildcats Repeat as QMJHL Regular Season Champions

Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Fan Appreciation Day was perfect for the Moncton Wildcats, who have repeated as QMJHL regular season champions for the first time in their history. Moncton downed the Charlottetown Islanders 6-1 before a sellout crowd of 8,600 on Saturday night for their 9th win in a row to retain the Jean-Rougeau Trophy as league champions after the 64-game schedule.

The Wildcats 20-year-olds were honoured with Preston Lounsbury, Rudy Guimond and Alex Mercier playing their final regular season games.

The Cats record comes in officially at 50-10-2-2 with a first round Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoff matchup against the Saint John Sea Dogs opening Friday night at the Avenir Centre at 7pm Game 2 is Saturday 7pm at the Avenir Centre.

In Saturday's league clinching victory, Niko Tournas scored a pair of powerplay goals (42nd, 43rd). Preston Lounsbury hit the 20-goal mark with a shorthanded marker, with others to Gabe Smith, his 34th and sixth in the last four games and Kuzma Voronin's 25th.

Teddy Mutryn and Tommy Bleyl each added two assists. Rookie defenseman Bleyl emerged as the club's leading scorer with 81 points.

THE THREE 1ST STARS (our graduating 20 year-olds):

1 #10 ALEX MERCIER

2 #20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY

3 #25 RUDY GUIMOND

Other Eastern Conference 1st Round matchups feature Halifax versus Chicoutimi, Newfoundland hosting Cape Breton and the Charlottetown Islanders hosting the Quebec Remparts.

Join Marty Kingston with all the Playoff action starting Friday night on Flohockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 Moncton

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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