First Round Schedule Set

Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL regular season ended tonight. Now it's time for the playoffs! Here is the complete schedule for the eight first-round matchups.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. 8. Gatineau Olympiques

2. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada vs. 7. Victoriaville Tigres

3. Drummondville Voltigeurs vs. 6. Val-d'Or Foreurs

4. Shawinigan Cataractes vs. 5. Sherbrooke Phoenix

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Moncton Wildcats vs. 8. Saint John Sea Dogs

2. Chicoutimi Saguenéens vs. 7. Halifax Mooseheads

3. Newfoundland Regiment vs. 6. Cape Breton Eagles

4. Charlottetown Islanders vs. 5. Québec Remparts







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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