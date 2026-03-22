First Round Schedule Set
Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL regular season ended tonight. Now it's time for the playoffs! Here is the complete schedule for the eight first-round matchups.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. 8. Gatineau Olympiques
2. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada vs. 7. Victoriaville Tigres
3. Drummondville Voltigeurs vs. 6. Val-d'Or Foreurs
4. Shawinigan Cataractes vs. 5. Sherbrooke Phoenix
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Moncton Wildcats vs. 8. Saint John Sea Dogs
2. Chicoutimi Saguenéens vs. 7. Halifax Mooseheads
3. Newfoundland Regiment vs. 6. Cape Breton Eagles
4. Charlottetown Islanders vs. 5. Québec Remparts
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026
- First Round Schedule Set - QMJHL
- Wildcats Repeat as QMJHL Regular Season Champions - Moncton Wildcats
- Rousseau's Career Day Goes to Waste in Regular Season Finale - Halifax Mooseheads
- Sea Dogs Top Eagles in Regular Season Finale - Cape Breton Eagles
- Regiment Set for Battle: Round One vs. Cape Breton - Newfoundland Regiment
- Islanders Set for First Round Showdown with Quebec Remparts - Charlottetown Islanders
- Three Playoff Matchups Confirmed - QMJHL
- Sold-Out Crowd Fuels Playoff Intensity in 2-1 Loss to Wildcats - Charlottetown Islanders
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