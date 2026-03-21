Three Playoff Matchups Confirmed
Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - Based on Friday night's results, three first-round series have been confirmed in the QMJHL: Sherbrooke vs. Shawinigan, Cape Breton vs. Newfoundland, and Québec vs. Charlottetown.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
4. Shawinigan Cataractes vs. 5. Sherbrooke Phoenix
EASTERN CONFERENCE
3. Newfoundland Regiment vs. 6. Cape Breton Eagles
4. Charlottetown Islanders vs. 5. Québec Remparts
The five other first-round matchups will be decided and announced tonight, following the conclusion of the regular season.
Check out the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Statistics
Images from this story
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Shawinigan Cataractes vs. the Sherbrooke Phoenix
(Vincent LÃ©vesque Rousseau)
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Newfoundland Regiment defend against the Cape Breton Eagles
(Jeff Parsons)
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Charlottetown Islanders vs. the Quebec Remparts
(Jonathan Roy)
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Islanders Set for First Round Showdown with Quebec Remparts - Charlottetown Islanders
- Three Playoff Matchups Confirmed - QMJHL
- Sold-Out Crowd Fuels Playoff Intensity in 2-1 Loss to Wildcats - Charlottetown Islanders
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