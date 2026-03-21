Three Playoff Matchups Confirmed
QMJHL Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Three Playoff Matchups Confirmed

Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release


Charlottetown Islanders vs. the Quebec Remparts
Charlottetown Islanders vs. the Quebec Remparts
(Charlottetown Islanders, Credit: Jonathan Roy)

Boucherville, QC - Based on Friday night's results, three first-round series have been confirmed in the QMJHL: Sherbrooke vs. Shawinigan, Cape Breton vs. Newfoundland, and Québec vs. Charlottetown.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

4. Shawinigan Cataractes vs. 5. Sherbrooke Phoenix

EASTERN CONFERENCE

3. Newfoundland Regiment vs. 6. Cape Breton Eagles

4. Charlottetown Islanders vs. 5. Québec Remparts

The five other first-round matchups will be decided and announced tonight, following the conclusion of the regular season.

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Images from this story

Shawinigan Cataractes vs. the Sherbrooke Phoenix
Shawinigan Cataractes vs. the Sherbrooke Phoenix
(Vincent LÃ©vesque Rousseau)		 Newfoundland Regiment defend against the Cape Breton Eagles
Newfoundland Regiment defend against the Cape Breton Eagles
(Jeff Parsons)		 Charlottetown Islanders vs. the Quebec Remparts
Charlottetown Islanders vs. the Quebec Remparts
(Jonathan Roy)



Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026


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