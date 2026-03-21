Three Playoff Matchups Confirmed

Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release









Charlottetown Islanders vs. the Quebec Remparts

(Charlottetown Islanders, Credit: Jonathan Roy) Charlottetown Islanders vs. the Quebec Remparts(Charlottetown Islanders, Credit: Jonathan Roy)

Boucherville, QC - Based on Friday night's results, three first-round series have been confirmed in the QMJHL: Sherbrooke vs. Shawinigan, Cape Breton vs. Newfoundland, and Québec vs. Charlottetown.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

4. Shawinigan Cataractes vs. 5. Sherbrooke Phoenix

EASTERN CONFERENCE

3. Newfoundland Regiment vs. 6. Cape Breton Eagles

4. Charlottetown Islanders vs. 5. Québec Remparts

The five other first-round matchups will be decided and announced tonight, following the conclusion of the regular season.

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Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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