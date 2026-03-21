Sold-Out Crowd Fuels Playoff Intensity in 2-1 Loss to Wildcats

Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







A sold-out crowd of 3,717 packed the Eastlink Centre on Friday night for Fan Appreciation Night, and the Charlottetown Islanders delivered a hard-fought effort, ultimately falling 2-1 to the Moncton Wildcats in a game that felt every bit like playoff hockey.

With intensity high, special teams playing a major role, and goaltending on full display, the contest served as a strong tune-up ahead of the postseason.

From the opening puck drop, the energy inside the building was undeniable. Fans were treated to giveaways, contests, and a post-game merch toss as the organization celebrated a season of incredible support, highlighted by a franchise-record 14 crowds of over 3,000.

Before the game, the Islanders also honoured their three 20-year-olds: Nathan Leek, Dylan MacKinnon, and Tyler Peddle in an emotional pregame ceremony as they played their final regular season home game in Charlottetown.

Scoreless but Physical Opening Frame

The first period was tight-checking and physical, with both teams settling in early.

Charlottetown had an opportunity to strike first with a power play just 30 seconds into the game, but couldn't generate a shot. Minutes later, the Islanders were assessed a double minor, putting Moncton's dangerous power play to the test.

The penalty kill unit answered in a big way.

Charlottetown limited the Wildcats to just one shot during the four-minute advantage, setting the tone for what would be a standout night for the PK. Despite being outshot 11-4 in the period, the Islanders held firm in a scoreless opening 20 minutes.

Ryabkin Breaks Through in the Second

The Wildcats continued to push in the second period, but Donald Hickey stood tall, turning aside everything thrown his way.

After killing off multiple penalties, the Islanders finally broke through.

Ivan Ryabkin ripped home a one-timer off a feed from Nathan Leek to give Charlottetown a 1-0 lead with seven minutes remaining in the period.

The lead, however, was short-lived.

A turnover allowed Moncton to respond quickly, tying the game 1-1 just over a minute later. Despite being outshot 30-12 through two periods, the Islanders remained right in the game heading into the third.

Wildcats Capitalize Late

Charlottetown's penalty kill continued its stellar performance early in the third, finishing the night a perfect 5-for-5 against the league's top power play.

The Islanders then had a golden opportunity to take control.

A five-on-three power play midway through the period gave Charlottetown over a minute with a two-man advantage, but Moncton's penalty kill and standout goaltending from Rudy Guimond held strong to keep the game tied.

Moments later, the Wildcats found the breakthrough.

Evan Depatie fired home the go-ahead goal with nine minutes remaining, giving Moncton a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

Charlottetown pushed late, outshooting Moncton in the third period 10-5, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Final shots favoured the Wildcats 35-22.

Locked Into Fourth Place

Despite the loss, the Islanders still had reason to celebrate.

With the Quebec Remparts falling in overtime to the Chicoutimi Sagueneens on Friday night, Charlottetown officially clinched 4th place in the Eastern Conference. Securing home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

It marks an impressive turnaround for the Islanders, who surged up the standings with a dominant stretch run down the final weeks of the season.

Quick Turnaround: Finale in Moncton

The Islanders won't have to wait long for a rematch.

Charlottetown travels to Moncton this afternoon to close out the regular season in the second half of this home-and-home series.

While the Islanders' playoff position is now locked in, the Wildcats still have plenty to play for. Moncton enters the final day battling the Chicoutimi Sagueneens for top spot in the Eastern Conference, with first place still up for grabs.

For Charlottetown, the focus shifts to fine-tuning details, staying healthy, and building momentum ahead of the postseason. After a strong showing in a tightly contested game last night, the Islanders will look to carry that effort into the regular season finale.

Looking Ahead

With playoffs right around the corner, excitement continues to build across the Island.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the first round go on sale Monday, setting the stage for what promises to be an electric playoff atmosphere at the Eastlink Centre.

The Islanders have proven they can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league.

Now, it's about finishing strong and getting ready for what comes next.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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