Sea Dogs Top Eagles in Regular Season Finale

Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A pair of goals from Angelo Fullerton helped lead the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 3-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Saturday afternoon at Centre 200. It was the final game of the regular season for both teams, and the season series finished with four wins a piece.

-Raoul Boilard & Reece Peitzsche scored power play goals for the Eagles, while Aiden McCullough & Adam Klaus each added two assists.

- Rafaël Courchesne picked up the win, stopping 24 of 26 shots. Connor Towle stopped 28 of 31 shots in the loss.

- Prior to the game, the Eagles honoured outgoing 20 year olds Félix Hamel, Lucas Romeo, and Lewis Gendron.

Both teams were able to capitalize on their lone first period power plays- first Boilard with a shot from the left faceoff circle, and Fullerton with a tying goal on a one timer. Fullerton struck again early in the second period to give Saint John their first lead. Neither team could convert on their second period power play opportunities, nor on a 49 second four on four.

Before the third period was five minutes old, Nolann Héroux added to the Saint John lead. But a late power play allowed the Eagles to push back- Peitzsche scored on a bank shot from the corner in the final four minutes to put the Eagles within one goal.

With 1:50 remaining, Towle was lifted for an extra attacker. But the Eagles were unable to find an equalizer, and the game concluded as a 3-2 Saint John victory.

The Eagles will open the 2026 playoffs on Thursday night, with game one of the best of seven first round series in Newfoundland against the Regiment. Puck drop is 6:30 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/ze14e and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton)

2, Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton)

3. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton)

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Hugo Charron

Scratches For Saint John: Arseni Radkov (suspension), Olivers Murnieks (injury), Carl-Otto Magnusson, Oskar Drabczynski

Final Shots On Goal: 31-26 in favour of Saint John

Cape Breton Power Play: 2/5

Saint John Power Play: 1/3







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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