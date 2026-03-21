Rousseau's Career Day Goes to Waste in Regular Season Finale

Published on March 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The final game of the regular season looked like it would be a storybook ending for graduating forward Sam Rousseau and the Mooseheads as they met the Regiment in Newfoundland for game #64.

The overager not only scored his first career hat trick but had a career-high four points through 40 minutes as Halifax took a 4-1 lead into the third period at the Mary Brown's Centre on Saturday. Unfortunately for Rousseau and the Herd, things got out of hand as the Regiment fired a barrage of shots at goalie Nick Cirka including 25 in the final period and 52 total and scored five unanswered goals in the final stanza to stun the Moose 6-4.

Maddux Marmulak and Dawson Sharkey each scored a pair of goals for the victorious Regiment while Emile Perron and Tyson Goguen also found the back of the net. Goguen's winner came with just 49 seconds remaining in regulation and Sharkey put his second of the game into an empty net in the dying seconds.

Cirka was overwhelmed in the third period and finished the day with 46 saves. Owen Bresson served the third game of a five-game suspension for fighting. The veteran goalie will be eligible to return to the lineup in Game 3 of the playoffs.

Shawn Carrier also had a remarkable offensive day with his second career four-point effort by scoring once and adding three assists. Danny Walters and Quinn Kennedy also had two assists each in the defeat.

That wraps up the regular season for the Mooseheads who finished with a record of 29-29-3-3 for 64 points. That's an improvement of 10 wins and 16 points from last season and Halifax will represent the Eastern Conference as the seventh seed in Round 1 of the Gilles Courteau Trophy Playoffs.

After Moncton cemented themselves as the QMJHL Regular Season champs it officially meant that the Mooseheads will face the heavily favoured Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the opening round of the postseason with the Sags ready to host Games 1 & 2 on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th in Chicoutimi. The series will shift back to Scotiabank Centre for Games 3 & 4 on Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1 at 7pm both nights. A full series schedule will be released soon. Tickets for Games 3 & 4 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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