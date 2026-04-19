Regiment Fall 5-3 to Armada in Game Six

Published on April 19, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







BOISBRIAND, QC - The Newfoundland Regiment left it all out there in a 5-3 defeat to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in Game Six on Sunday afternoon at the Centre d'Excellence Sports Rousseau.

Will Reynolds opened the scoring for the visiting Regiment six minutes into the game with a great shot from the point. Thanks to some strong penalty killing, Newfoundland held onto that 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Louis-François Bélanger doubled the Newfoundland lead on the powerplay three minutes into the second period before Blainville bounced back with a pair of goals before the midway mark of the middle frame.

Spencer Gill and Vincent Desjardins struck for the Armada to make it 2-2 heading into the second intermission.

Maël Lavigne gave the Armada their first lead of the game 1:41 into the third before Mateo Nobert gave them insurance with 3:17 to go.

A second of the game late from Bélanger made it interesting but Lavigne nabbed a second for the Armada as the hosts hung on for a 5-3 victory to advance to the third round.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

Regiment Fall 5-3 to Armada in Game Six - Newfoundland Regiment

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