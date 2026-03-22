A Final Regular Season Farewell: Celebrating Three Overagers

Published on March 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Saturday marked more than just the end of the regular season, it was the closing chapter of three remarkable junior hockey careers. Nathan Leek, Dylan MacKinnon, and Tyler Peddle each skated in their final regular season game in the QMJHL, leaving behind lasting legacies defined by leadership, resilience, and impact both on and off the ice.

"The culmination of a junior career is a special moment for any player. Our three graduating overage players have had excellent experiences during their tenure in the QMJHL and have played a significant role in our team success this season. Nathan, Tyler, and Dylan are great people who have bright futures ahead of them and we wish them all the best in the future." - General Manager & Head Coach of the Charlotteotwn Islanders, Jim Hulton

Nathan Leek - "Big Diesel" Leaves His Mark

From Alliston, Ontario, Nathan Leek's journey to Charlottetown was one built on determination. Joining the team early in the 2024/25 season, Leek quickly proved he belonged, battling his way back to top form after a brief stint in the OHL.

After posting an impressive 39 points in 60 games last season, Leek elevated his game to another level in 2025/26. Named an assistant captain, he delivered a dominant campaign with 47 goals and 37 assists for 84 points in 63 games, while not missing a single game to injury. Night after night, he was a consistent offensive force and one of the league's most dangerous scorers.

His 47-goal season now stands as the fourth-highest single-season total in franchise history, a testament to his elite finishing ability.

Affectionately nicknamed "Big Diesel," Leek became much more than just a goal scorer. His larger-than-life personality and genuine connection with fans made him a beloved figure in Charlottetown. Whether it was scoring big goals or taking time to connect with young fans, Leek leaves behind a legacy that won't soon be forgotten as one of the best ever to dawn the black and gold.

Dylan MacKinnon - A Champion's Journey

Dylan MacKinnon's junior career tells the story of a player who brought toughness, leadership, and heart everywhere he went.

Drafted 5th overall in 2021 by the Halifax Mooseheads, the Riverview, New Brunswick native quickly became a fan favourite over three seasons, known for his physical play and willingness to stand up for his teammates. His strong presence on the blue line earned him NHL recognition, as he was selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators.

In 2024/25, MacKinnon was traded to the Moncton Wildcats, where he achieved the ultimate goal, winning the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as a QMJHL champion with his hometown team. Lifting the trophy was a defining moment in an already outstanding career.

This season, Charlottetown brought MacKinnon in to bolster a lineup dealing with injuries, and he delivered exactly what was needed. Recording 12 points in 45 games, his impact went far beyond the scoresheet. His leadership, physicality, and championship experience helped shape a team preparing for a deep playoff run.

True to form, MacKinnon quickly became a fan favourite once again, proof that his style of play and character resonate wherever he goes.

"No place I'd rather be than on an Island with this group." - Dylan MacKinnon

Tyler Peddle - A Complete Player and Leader

From Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Tyler Peddle has built a junior career defined by steady growth and high-level performance.

Selected 2nd overall in the 2021 QMJHL Draft by the Drummondville Voltigeurs, Peddle made an immediate impact, posting 35 points in his rookie season and following it up with a 41-point campaign the next year. His consistency and offensive ability led to his selection by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

After splitting time between Drummondville and the Saint John Sea Dogs, where he totaled 47 points across 82 games, Peddle found his way to Charlottetown ahead of the 2025/26 season.

In Charlottetown, his role evolved into that of a complete, reliable leader. While contributing 15 points in 48 games, Peddle became a key piece of the Islanders' identity through his physical forechecking, defensive reliability, and penalty killing.

One of the most special parts of his final season was the opportunity to play alongside his brother Brady for the first time, a moment that added a personal highlight to an already memorable career.

More Than Just Players

While their junior careers now shift toward the next chapter, the impact of Nathan Leek, Dylan MacKinnon, and Tyler Peddle will remain in Charlottetown.

Each brought something unique with elite scoring, physical dominance, championship experience, and leadership, but all three shared a commitment to their teammates, their fans, and the game itself.

As the playoffs begin, their presence will continue to be felt. And as they take their next steps in hockey and life, they do so having left an undeniable mark on the organization and the community.

Thank you Tyler, Nathan, and Dylan.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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